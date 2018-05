UTICA, Mich. - A smash-and-grab occurred at a Jared Jewelry store in Utica at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Police have three suspects in custody. It's unclear at this time if they are looking for anyone else related to this crime.

No one was injured during the incident.

