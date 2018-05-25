3 people charged in smash-and-grab at Utica jewelry store

From left to right: Cha-Nell Flemming, Jamar Owens, KK McGilary (WDIV)

UTICA, Mich. - Three people have been charged in connection with a smash-and-grab at a Jared Jewelry store in Utica, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the store on Utica Park Boulevard. Officials said three people walked into the store, smashed the glass showcases and removed jewelry.

Utica police arrested Cha-Nell Lana Flemming, 30, Jamar Edward Owens, 23, and KK Lavon McGilary, 28. Flemming and Owens are charged with felony armed robbery of a business, and McGilary is charged with felony attempted armed robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

