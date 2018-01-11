Snowmobile safety tips from Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Winter in Michigan means it's time to break out the snowmobiles.

The Department of Natural Resources has offered the following tips to keep riders safe while enjoying the season:

Always keep your snowmobile in top mechanical condition.

Wear insulated boots and protective clothing, including a helmet, gloves and eye protection.

Only ride in designated areas and trails.

Check weather conditions before riding and be aware of changing trail conditions.

Pick safe places to stop off the trail and never park or stand in the trail.

Exercise additional caution when riding on an unfamiliar trail or when riding at night.

Never ride alone; use the “buddy system.”

Keep headlights and taillights on at all times and keep them clear of snow, ice or other debris.

Be alert to avoid fences and low-strung wires.

Use caution when approaching a trail intersection. Come to a complete stop when required and look both ways for traffic before proceeding.

Stay clear of trail groomers, if possible. Never follow groomers, and give them the right of way.

Avoid crossing frozen bodies of water, when possible. If you must cross, never do so while riding in single file.

Wear a life jacket if operating on frozen bodies of water.

Don’t trespass. If you don’t know whose property you are on, you probably don’t belong there.

Operate at safe and appropriate speeds for the terrain.

Never ride while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Snowmobilers can take safety education and online training courses, and riders between 12-16 years old must take the courses.

Snowmobilers should also learn Michigan's rules and regulations and universal signage.

