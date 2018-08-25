Social media photos show 'Hockeytown' removed from Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Many cities have claimed to be Hockeytown over the years.

Montreal has claimed it due the fact that to the first indoor hockey game was played there in 1875. Binghamton, New York, has claimed the title since the 1970s and, more recently, Las Vegas has claimed the title after the success the Vegas Golden Knights had in the 2017-18 season.

Detroit Red Wings, Inc. registered "Hockeytown" as a trademark on June 6, 1998, just before the Red Wings won their second-in-a-row Stanley Cup on June 16.

It's been 10 years since the Red Wings' last Stanley Cup win at the end of the 2007-08 season.

Several photos that have been posted to social media recently revealed the Hockeytown logo has been removed from center ice at Little Caesars Arena. Replacing the Hockeytown logo is a standard Red Wings logo, with the winged wheel larger than the Hockeytown variant to better fit the space.

I know tradition is tradition but this looks cleaner and no one can say otherwise imo. pic.twitter.com/efouOE1i5G — Tyler (@Sealdog91) August 24, 2018

Tickets for the 2018-19 season went on sale Friday morning. The home opener will be on Oct. 4 with the Red Wings facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

