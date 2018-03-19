Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown

DETROIT - The old Michigan Central Station could be ready for a second act as there's a massive deal in the works to breathe life back into the iconic building.

The Michigan Central Station in Corktown has served as a beacon of blight for decades, but that could soon chance as Ford Motor Company is interested in buying the building and moving in.

The possibility was first mentioned about a month ago, but it's been kept quiet as nobody wanted to comment. But many believe this could be the latest signal that Detroit's comeback is real.

Detroit's old train station is visible for drivers as they come into the city off of I-96, and it stood as a shining example of Detroit's former greatness. Residents could see Canada through the structure as it sat decaying in the elements.

But in 2015, windows were installed to make the place look better, and at the same time, people wondered what would become of the relic.

It's taken more than three years to get that decision, but without directly saying so, Ford is winking at its involvement in occupying the old building and buying it.

"We are excited about our return to Detroit this year with our electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle teams relocating to the Factory in Corktown," Ford said in a statement. "While we anticipate our presence over time will grow as our AV/EV teams move downtown, we have nothing further to announce at this time."

