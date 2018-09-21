Sources: House explodes on Lennon Street in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A house has exploded on Lennon Street in Harper Woods, sources told Local 4.
UPDATE: 2 in critical condition after house explosion in Harper Woods
The explosion happened at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 20800 block of Lennon Street near Harper Avenue, east of I-94.
Sources said two people who were believed to have been inside the house are unaccounted for.
Neighbors have been evacuated, sources said.
Two nearby schools -- Poupard Elementary School and Charles A. Parcells Middle School -- have been told to shelter in place.
A man who lives next door is being taken to the hospital, Local 4 has learned. The severity of his injuries is unknown.
Residents blocks away told Local 4 they felt the blast from the explosion.
