South Lyon police: 15-20 headstones vandalized at cemetery

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - South Lyon police are looking for who could be responsible for vandalism at a local cemetery.

Police say they received a call Thursday morning and found about 15-20 headstones vandalized and pushed over at the South Lyon Cemetery on Stryker Street.

Various flowers and displays were also knocked over and broken, police said.

Police are actively searching for potential suspects and are encouraging anyone with information to give them a call: 248-437-1773.

