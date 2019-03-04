Southfield bank robber threatens to shoot teller for money in note

The man wanted for the Southfield bank robbery.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are searching for a bank robber who presented a note to a bank teller, threatening to shoot her if she did not give him money.

The incident happened Feb. 27 around 4 p.m. at the Huntington Bank, located at 23195 Greenfield Road.

The victim and other witnesses stated that the suspect presented the threatening note and received money.

A weapon was not seen during the incident and no one was injured. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a goatee and was wearing a black glove and a yellow glove.

If you have any information, call police at 248-796-5500.

