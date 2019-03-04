News

Southfield bank robber threatens to shoot teller for money in note

Suspect described as white male in his 40s

By Natasha Dado

The man wanted for the Southfield bank robbery.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are searching for a bank robber who presented a note to a bank teller, threatening to shoot her if she did not give him money.  

The incident happened Feb. 27 around 4 p.m. at the Huntington Bank, located at 23195 Greenfield Road. 

 

The victim and other witnesses stated that the suspect presented the threatening note and received money.

A weapon was not seen during the incident and no one was injured. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a goatee and was wearing a black glove and a yellow glove. 

If you have any information, call police at 248-796-5500.  

