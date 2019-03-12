Southfield child care center shut down after employee allegedly harms children with thumbtack

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Southfield child care center has been shut down after an employee allegedly purposefully harmed children, according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The ABC Early Learning Center operated by Brown Investment Group in Southfield is under investigation after multiple complaint-based investigations conducted by LARA.

According to a news release, LARA discovered that on two different days a staff member at the child care center harmed two different children by hiding a thumbtack between their fingers and making physical contact with the children.

The child care center did not alert LARA about the two incidents, according to the news release. One of the incidents involved the employee hugging a child while placing a palm on the child's back to press the thumbtack into the child's shoulder.

The child care center lied to a LARA consultant about its knowledge of the incident, according to the news release. The child care center also did not report the incident to the children's parents or Child Protective Services.

As of last Wednesday Brown Investment Group is not allowed to operate a child care center at the location in Southfield or at any other address or location.

Brown Investment Group must also inform all parents of children in its care that its license has been suspended. The case is pending with the Michigan Administrative Hearing System.

