Southfield salon owner hosts 12-hour beauty marathon for cancer survivors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Cancer patients and survivors were provided with wigs and makeovers Sunday at a 12-hour beauty marathon in Southfield at the Always Hair 4 U Salon on Eleven Mile in Lathrup Village.

Valerie Bryant, owner of the salon, said she started her salon after losing her mother to breast cancer.

"My goal is to make them beautiful and inspire them," Bryant said.

Bryant partnered with the American Cancer Society to provide the wigs for everyone who came in to the salon and makeup artists gave professional makeovers.

Bryant hopes the beautython will become an annual event.

