Southgate students, parents uncomfortable after teacher posts anti-LGBTQ+ comment on social media

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Students at a Southgate school are feeling uncomfortable after a teacher made controversial comments on social media.

After the California State House flew the rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride or LGBT flag, Southgate Davison Middle School teacher Michael Radford posted his feelings on it.

"Shameful and embarrassing," Radford commented. "Burn it."

Radford's students saw the comment and shared it. Students and parents were troubled by the comment and contacted Southgate Community School District's superintendent.

Jill Pastor, the superintendent, released a statement Thursday regarding the incident. It can be read below.

"The Southgate Community Schools has been advised that one of our staff members made a post to social media, from their individual account, on their personal time. The post disparaged the State government for flying the Pride Flag over the State Capital. While staff do not shed their constitutional right of free speech, it is important that the Community understand that they do not speak for, or on behalf of, the School District or its Board of Education. While we understand that the staff member has apologized for the post, as a District and a Community we wish to restate our values of equality, inclusiveness and respect for all."

