Space heater possibly to blame for deadly house fire, Detroit Fire Department says

DETROIT - Fire crews are investigating after a man's body was found inside a Detroit home Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters find body in house fire on Detroit's west side

The deadly fire occurred on 33rd Street near I-94 and Junction Street.

According to authorities, a fire hydrant outside the home -- just steps from the front door -- wasn't working and fire crews had to use a hydrant down the street.

Family members said the victim, Graham White, 89, was dearly loved by everyone.

"Uncle Boo, that's what everyone called him," said Che Huffman. "He did everything for everybody."

Arson investigators think the fire could have been started by a space heater used in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

