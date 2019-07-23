Spectrum landlines not working in Oxford

FreeImages.com/Nimalan Tharmalingam

OXFORD, Mich. - This is a heads up for people who live in the Oakland County community of Oxford.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department said all Spectrum landlines are down. This only impacts Spectrum phone service users. All other phone services are working.

You cannot make any calls, including to 911 from those landlines.

It's unclear when service will be restored.

If you have an emergency, you're urged to use your cell phone to make all calls.

