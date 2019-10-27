Speeding driver in Harper Woods dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

Police have not identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle was trapped when that vehicle caught fire on eastbound I-94 near Eight Mile in Harper Woods.

Police noted the driver was speeding and lost control going up the embankment, striking a tree and catching fire. The driver has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Fatal Traffic Crash: On 10/27 at approximately 6 35 AM, Metro North troopers were dispatched to a crash were the driver was entrapped and the vehicle was on fire on eastbound I 94 near Eight Mile in the city of Harper Woods. pic.twitter.com/jMr412hcUq — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 27, 2019

