Speeding driver in Harper Woods dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

By Natasha Dado

Police have not identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing. 

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 6:35 a.m. Sunday. 

Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle was trapped when that vehicle caught fire on eastbound I-94 near Eight Mile in Harper Woods.

Police noted the driver was speeding and lost control going up the embankment, striking a tree and catching fire. The driver has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing. 

