St. Clair Shores illuminated in blue lights to honor slain K-9

St. Clair Shores was illuminated in blue lights on Nov. 11, 2018 to honor Axe, a K-9 that was killed in the line of duty. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A Macomb County community was bathed in blue light Sunday to honor a K-9 killed in the line of duty.

Axe was killed Nov. 4 after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman. When officers arrived, they said they spotted Theoddeus Gray standing outside, and he matched the description of the man suspected of having a gun.

Officials said Gray fired shots, killing Axe. Police returned fire, killing Gray.

St. Clair Shore homes and businesses showed their support for Axe and the St. Clair Shores Police Department by illuminating the city in blue lights.

Axe, a St. Clair Shores K-9 unit, was shot and killed on Nov. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

