St. Clair Shores man charged in downtown Detroit Coney Island stabbing

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged David Michael Golze in connection with a non-fatal stabbing that happened at a Detroit Coney Island in the 100 block of West Lafayette.

Golze, 21, is from St. Clair Shores.

The man who was stabbed, a 31-year-old security guard from Royal Oak, was attacked in front of the downtown Detroit Coney Island restaurant.

David Michael Golze (WDIV)

On Saturday at around 1 a.m., he was working as a security guard at Coney Island.

An argument between a group of people and guards escalated into a fight in front of the restaurant. Golze allegedly stabbed the man during the argument.

When the man discovered he was bleeding, he flagged down Detroit police officers who transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Golze has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault, and assault and battery. Golze was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

