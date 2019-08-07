Standoff with Allen Park police ends, woman in custody

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A woman believed to be armed is now in custody after a standoff with Allen Park police.

Residents living along Luana Avenue between Ecorse Road and Philomene Street were ordered to stay inside while police worked to end the standoff Wednesday.

The brother of the woman believed to be involved in the standoff said the woman has "bad anxiety."

Police said the situation began when the woman allegedly aimed an AR-15-style weapon at a young mother across the street and accused the mother of stealing her purse.

The mother and her children retreated to their basement. The woman's brother said she has mental health issues and often accuses people of stealing things from her.

