Stars and Stripes Festival brings live music, carnival rides and more to Novi

NOVI, Mich. - The Stars and Stripes Festival is taking place in Novi for the next few days.

The event is outside of the Suburban Collection Showplace on Grand River Avenue. It features live music, food, carnival rides, monster truck rides, arts and crafts and vendors.

During this heat wave, the event is allowing attendees to go inside the Suburban Collection Showplace to cool down in case it gets too hot.

The event runs from 2-11 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

