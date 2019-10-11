Sterling Heights man pleads guilty to exporting firearms parts hidden in toy motorcycles

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man pleaded guilty Friday to willfully exporting firearms parts without a license, according to Matthew Schneider, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Schneider was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender, of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit.

Rrok Martin Camaj, 34, entered the guilty plea before United States District Court Judge Terrence G. Berg.

According to court records, from March 2018 through January 2019 Camaj sent firearms parts—including pistol frames, firing pins, springs, ejectors and magazines—through the mail to cohorts in Australia.

The parts were thereafter assembled into operable firearms in Australia. Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. Black market handguns cost more than $15,000 on the street in Australia.

To lawfully ship firearms and certain firearms parts—including those sent by Camaj—an individual or business must be licensed. Camaj was not licensed.

To avoid detection by law enforcement officers, Camaj hid the firearms parts inside large motorized toy motorcycles.

"When Americans attempt to exploit the black market for firearms in Australia, we will respond and hold them accountable," said Schneider.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.