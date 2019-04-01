Sterling Heights police arrest driver accused of speeding, FaceTiming with child in car

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police said a man was pulled over for driving well over the speed limit and FaceTiming with his 5-year-old child in the car.

A Sterling Heights officer said he was on patrol when he noticed a red Cadillac going almost 15 mph over the speed limit.

Video of the officer's encounter with the driver shows the man was also using FaceTime while driving, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Van Dyke north of 16 Mile Road. The officer said the man was clocked at 59 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police said the man was also driving on a suspended license and had multiple arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.

The man was arrested and put in the patrol car, where he complained that he was unfairly targeted for a traffic stop, officials said.

A 5-year-old child was lying asleep on the back seat without a car seat or a seat belt, according to authorities.

