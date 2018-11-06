Sterling Heights police investigate attempted murder-suicide that left man dead, woman injured

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Sterling Heights.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at E & R Industrial Sales Inc. off Enterprise Drive. Crime scene tape and patrol cars covered the parking lot outside the building.

“It’s a very unfortunate and tragic incident. They have to piece together exactly how everything transpired, see if there are any witnesses or surveillance videos of what occurred,” said Lt. Mario Bastianelli with Sterling Heights Police Department.

Police said a man shot a woman in the parking lot and then shot and killed himself.

“She was rendered medical aid right there at the scene and transported to the hospital. From what we understand as of right now, it was a domestic dispute,” said Bastianelli.

The woman is in stable condition, according to officials.

E & R Industrial Sales Inc. is an industrial equipment supplier. Police are not sure if the shooting is connected with the business.

“As of right now, all we can tell it was a boyfriend/girlfriend kind of relationship and nothing actually occurred inside the business. We’re not sure if there’s any kind of relationship to that business at all,” said Bastianelli.

Joe Micucci, senior director, external affairs for the company, released the following statement:

“This is a terrible situation. Our hearts go out to those involved in this tragedy and their families. We are cooperating fully with local authorities. Our priority is with the safety and security of our team members, and we will provide them with counseling services. In addition, we are closing the facility for the day and plan to reopen tomorrow.”

