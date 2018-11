A man is dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide attempt. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Sterling Heights, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 40800 block of Enterprise Drive, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter was found dead, but the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. She is stable, officials said.

There were no other injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.