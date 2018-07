STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police were alerted by a witness to a kayaker falling into the Clinton River and not resurfacing Saturday night.

The scene was described similarly by two others, leading to a search of the Clinton River by authorities.

Crews searched for hours, but were unable to find anything.

The search was put on hold due to the darkness and will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday.

