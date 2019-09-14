Stoney Creek High School football players team up with special needs group

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Members of a special needs adult group got special honors Friday from the Stoney Creek High School varsity football team.

The team partnered with the group at Dutton Farm this year. Players have spent hours getting to know students at Dutton.

"I mean these guys are pumped. They do special things for Dutton Farm," said Jimmy Smith, a student at Dutton Farm.

Students from Dutton joined the team on the field for an honor walk. The students also got to take home jerseys.

"Community is community, and you take care of everybody," Stoney Creek principal Cathryne Skedel said.

