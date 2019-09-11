Stop the Trafficking: Unveiling the truth behind human trafficking

Human trafficking is a global problem which claims the freedom of 24.9 million people worldwide, according to Polarisproject.com.

Victims are used for labor, sex, and denied basic human rights. Many of us imagine a scene in which someone is grabbed and thrown into a van, but the truth is, it’s much easier for the bad guys to make contact with their victims. Traffickers are targeting girls and boys through their phones, tablets and computers. Predators start seemingly innocent conversations in popular social apps, many times while the kids are just inches away from their parents. Those conversations can progress into a dangerous and unforgiving relationships.

In our series, Stop the Trafficking, we hope to shed light on common misconceptions and unveil the truth behind trafficking.

