Stretch of EB I-696 closing in Macomb County for roadwork this weekend

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A stretch of eastbound I-696 in Macomb County will be closed this weekend for roadwork.

The freeway will be closed from I-75 to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be using large equipment to repair sewer pipes so the road will properly drain. Heavy rains flooded the freeway last month.

There will be one local lane open from I-75 to Mound Road for access to local businesses and residences only.

The detour is southbound I-75 to eastbound 8 Mile Road to I-94.

