Strip mall roof ripped off, Comerica Bank sign pulled down by severe storms in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - Cleanup and repairs have begun in Taylor after the city was hit hard by severe weather overnight.

Right now, DTE Energy said 24,000 customers are without power in Metro Detroit, and more than 1,000 of those outages are in Taylor.

Crews are working to repair storm damage in the area near Eureka and Telegraph roads. While the primary concern was about flooding, business owners found damage that has them wondering if they were hit by a tornado.

Storms caused heavy damage in the area of Eureka and Telegraph roads in Taylor. (WDIV)

The Comerica Bank on Eureka Road at Telegraph Road had the sign and pieces of the exterior wall pulled down by strong winds.

"I talked to the building inspector and the fire marshal," building owner Matt Kornmeier said. "They said the same thing you and I have said. It must have been a tornado, but they haven't had any official word on it."

Comerica in the area of Eureka and Telegraph roads in Taylor was hit hard by the storms. (WDIV)

About 100 yards away, a small strip mall had its roof ripped off and dropped into the parking lot.

There wasn't any flooding damage at the strip mall, but crews have plenty of cleaning to do.

"So the roof is gone," Kornmeier said. "It kind of picked up everything inside -- all the ductwork and all the trusses and whatever -- and just set it down in the parking lot. All the electric, all the lights, everything."

Some of the worst damage from overnight storms is in Taylor. (WDIV)

The National Weather Service said there hasn't been official confirmation that a tornado touched down in the area, but there was rotation on the radar.

No injuries were reported. All the buildings were shut down because there was a smell of gas in the area Wednesday morning.

Businesses near Eureka and Telegraph roads in Taylor were ravaged by storm damage. (WDIV)

Officials said if the storm had happened during the day, everything and everyone inside the Starbucks at the strip mall would have been sucked out through the roof.

