Student found with 2 loaded airsoft guns at middle school in Metro Detroit

ALMONT, Mich. - Officials at a middle school in Metro Detroit said a student was found Tuesday with two loaded airsoft guns.

Almont Community Schools sent a letter to parents and guardians about an incident at Almont Middle School.

Officials said at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, a student reported that another student was in possession of what appeared to be two guns in his binder.

When the police liaison officer investigated the report, she found two loaded airsoft guns in the student's possession.

The letter said the student who brought the guns to school "has been addressed by the appropriate authorities." The student was not in school at the time the letter was sent.

School officials said there was no time when students were threatened.

