Student in custody after threats reported to administration at Summerfield High School

PETERSBURG, Mich. - A student was taken into custody Friday morning after he allegedly made threats against a high school in Petersburg.

The threats were made against Summerfield High School.

According to school officials, an 18-year-old student made threats of violence against the school and said it several times to several students.

The students brought the information to the administration and authorities were contacted.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies decided it was a credible threat and the student was removed from the school.

The school was not placed on lockdown.

It is unclear if the student will face charges.

