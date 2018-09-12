Student suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Fitzgerald High School in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 16-year-old student was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

Police said there was a fight between two students with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old victim was stabbed by a 17-year-old girl, police said. CPR was in progress on the way to the hospital.

The 17-year-old girl was taken into police custody. Police recovered the knife.

No other details about the fight or the student's condition are known at this time.

Fitzgerald High School is part of the Fitzgerald Public Schools district based in Warren.

The school is situated along Ryan Road just north of 9 Mile Road.

