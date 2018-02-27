Student suspended for school threat accused of new threat to bomb L'Anse Creuse High School-North

MACOMB, Mich. - A student investigated for a school threat in January was arrested last week for allegedly making a threat to bomb L'Anse Creuse High School-North, according to police.

An official at the high school told Macomb County deputies on Wednesday that a female student reported a social media threat to the school.

She said she was having a conversation on social media with a former student of L'Anse Creuse High School-North who was serving a long-term suspension from L'Anse Creuse High School-Central for a social media threat in January.

On Jan. 10, deputies were called to the boy's home for threats made on Snapchat. Another student's mother called police after her child received pictures of a gun and ammunition on Snapchat, in a message telling her not to go to school, officials said.

Deputies didn't find any weapons at the home, where the boy lives with his mother. Detectives spoke to him and he was released to his mother.

While she and the boy were taking about his future school enrollment, the female student said, he said he would bomb L'Anse Creuse High School-North if he had to go there.

While deputies investigated the incident, a second incident was reported the following day at 9:25 a.m. Deputies received a report from L'Anse Creuse High School-Central in Harrison Township.

A school official said a female student reported that the same boy had started a conversation involving several other students and was laughing and talking about school shootings.

Macomb County deputies went to the boy's home in Harrison Township and took him into custody. He is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center without bail.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized a petition for false threat to bomb, which is a four-year felony.

The student will stay at the Juvenile Justice Center until his preliminary exam on March 5, officials said. He will be in court for the current charge of false threat to bomb and the original charge of false threat of terrorism, from January.

"Our office takes these statements very seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate and hold those committing criminal acts responsible," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. "Our students, their families and school staff need to feel safe in the educational environment. These types of statements, whether made in jest or some other form, will not be tolerated."

The incident is still under investigation.

