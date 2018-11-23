Students from Missouri come to Detroit to help families affected by 2014 flood

DETROIT - Many people are visiting Detroit for the holiday weekend.

While some come for the parade or for the Lions game, seven college students from the University of Missouri came to Detroit to give back.

Demi Fogarty came with six other students for a project to help rebuild and fix homes in Detroit damaged by a flood in 2014.

"We wanted to give back and help others finish this project they've been trying to work on for so long," Fogarty said.

In Chardae Burt's home, Local 4's Nick Monacelli spoke to the students as they patched holes, painted, and ripped the destroyed plaster and lathe walls down to replace with drywall.

"It means so much to me. It really does," Burt said. "Me and my children are forever grateful."

Burt said it means a lot to her because she's been trying to do the work herself, but it's been difficult with her schedule and taking care of her children.

The students fixing homes in the neighborhood didn't sign-up for a one-day commitment -- they spend the entire year fundraising and saving their own money to pay for the trip to help strangers in Detroit.

On a day where many give thanks, these students chose to simply give.

