Students taken to hospital after can of Mace goes off in Redford Twp. classroom, firefighters say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Multiple students were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a can of Mace went off inside a Redford Township classroom, firefighters said.

Redford Fire Department officials said fewer than a half-dozen students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They had irritation in their eyes, officials said. They're expected to be OK.

The incident happened at Washington-Parks Academy at the corner of Telegraph and Plymouth roads.

No additional information has been released.

