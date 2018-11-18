Two men caught dumping mattresses and tires in Detroit, charged with littering

DETROIT - Detroit police have successfully identified and arrested two individuals caught dumping items in the city.

On Nov. 5, investigators from the general assignment unit received information that a suspect driving a red Chevy pickup truck was seen dumping two mattresses in the southwest area of Detroit.

An investigation was conducted, and a warrant was submitted and approved.

On Nov. 11, the suspect was located and arrested for littering. The suspect's vehicle was impounded.

The suspect has been identified as Fidel Acosta-Jimenez, of Detroit. He was charged with littering and received a blight violation of $500.

On Oct. 24 in the 700 block of east McNichols Road, a witness immediately notified officers of tires being illegally dumped.

Officers were provided cellphone footage of a gray 2009 Chevrolet van dumping tires on the city’s east side.

Officers conducted an investigation and were able to locate the vehicle. An officer initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle, which was still in the area.

The driver of the van admitted that he dumped tires and was still in possession of tires when the vehicle was stopped.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

The suspect was identified as James Derwa, of Warren, and was charged with littering. He also received a blight violation of $200, and his vehicle was impounded.

Since the inception of the illegal dumping initiative, there have been 208 warrants issued, 86 arrests made, 190 blight violations issued and 102 vehicles impounded.

The general assignment unit, which investigates these crimes, has a 92% closure rate, according to police.

To report illegal dumping in your neighborhood, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

