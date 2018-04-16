Summit on the Park in Canton's late hours canceled due to low demand

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Due to limited demand, the Summit on the Park's plan to stay open late Sunday as a warming center has been canceled.

The Canton Township Public Safety Department recommends those without power to seek accommodations at the Berwyn Senior Recreation Center, located at 2615 Richardson Street in Dearborn Heights.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Summit on the Park will remain open until 11 p.m. Sunday as a warming center for residents who have lost power because of the storm.

The Canton Township Public Safely Department announced the temporary hours Sunday afternoon. The building will reopen Monday during regular business hours.

The center is located at 46000 Summit Parkway.

No overnight accommodations will be available at the center. The Public Safety Department recommends an American Red Cross-supported shelter in Dearborn Heights for those who need overnight accommodations.

The Berwyn Senior Recreation Center is located at 2615 Richardson Street in Dearborn Heights.

