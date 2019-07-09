Neighbors stunned by vicious attack on Detroit family that left 4 injured

DETROIT - A suspected gunman is in custody after allegedly shooting an 8-year-old boy, his 29-year-old mother and a 39-year-old man.

The violence didn't end there. A 3-year-old girl was assaulted at the home on Mackenzie Street in Detroit. The children involved in the incident are at a children's hospital.

Police said the 3-year-old was hit so hard she lost most of her baby teeth. Her 11-year-old brother was able to escape as his family was being attacked. He ran to a nearby store to ask for help.

The gunman fled the scene.The adults and the 8-year-old boy were critically injured.

Neighbors were stunned by the vicious attack that happened Tuesday morning.

Watch the report from Local 4 News at 5 below:

