Suspect in Detroit serial killer case appears in court on sexual assault charges

DETROIT - The suspect in a Detroit serial killer case was in court Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman.

Deangelo Martin is accused of preying on women on Detroit's east side. Thursday was his probable cause conference and the first time he went to court in person.

Martin is charged with assault with intent to murder and a long list of criminal sexual assault crimes that allegedly took place May 7, police said. The charges are what first put Martin on the radar for police in the serial killer case, officials said.

Family members of the 26-year-old Port Huron woman said she was savagely attacked inside the home of Martin's grandparents at Barlow and Lappin streets.

Martin said his name Thursday in court and agreed to have the preliminary hearing in the case delayed a few days until July 16.

Wyatt Harris is Martin's court-appointed attorney. Harris spoke to Local 4 about Martin's demeanor in their brief meetings.

"I met him in the jail," Harris said. "He and I have discussed a number of matters and he understands the situation. He understands the charges and we're going to proceed as a wait-and-see attitude."

