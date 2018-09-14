Suspect in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing charged with first-degree murder

WARREN, Mich. - New details are being made public about the teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death inside a classroom at Warren's Fitzgerald High School.

ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old charged with murder in stabbing of Fitzgerald High School student

Tanaya Lewis, 17, appeared in court via video to be formally charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Lewis stabbed classmate Danyna Gibson inside a classroom at Fitzgerald High School. She’s now facing one count of first0degree premediated murder.

"I’m going to hold you, Ms. Lewis, without bond,” Judge Suzanne Faunce said.

Lewis showed very little emotion, but it was a different story for her parents as they heard the graphic details of that horrible day.

"The defendant approached the victim, producing a kitchen knife she brought from home, stabbing the victim two times in the upper chest, one striking her heart," said detective Donald Seidl. "The victim tried to flee from the defendant, with the defendant chasing her around the classroom, the defendant stabbed the victim one more time in the back, at which time the ... victim fell to the floor."

But police said she wasn’t done.

“The defendant then tried to get around the teacher to get back to the classroom, she was yelling, 'I’m going to kill her,'” Seidl said.

Local 4 was at the scene minutes after the stabbing happened. Police arrested Lewis at the school.

“You know this is the kind of high school stuff that everyone of us has been through in high school, and the fact that it ended up this way is astounding to me,” said prosecutor Eric Smith.

Local 4 spoke with the victim’s stepfather and stepbrother. They said it’s a tough time for the family and they simply can’t believe Danyna Gibson is gone.

Lewis’ family didn’t want to talk on camera. She is expected back in court on Sept. 27.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.