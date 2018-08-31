Suspect in slaying of two people found in Clinton Township shed waives extradition in Ohio hearing

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Robert Marzejka, the suspect in the slaying of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Clinton Township shed Sunday, Aug. 26, waived extradition at his hearing in Ohio Friday.

Arrangements are being made to bring Marzejka ,24, back to Michigan. He is expected to return to the state next week.

Marzejka was arrested in Ohio Wednesday on a murder warrant issued by the Macomb County prosecutor's office. The warrant was issued for Marzejka's involvement in the slaying of his sister Danielle Marzejka and her boyfriend Seren Bryan.

