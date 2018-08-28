Police identify bodies found in Clinton Township shed as search for victim's brother continues

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are still searching for a person of interest in the case of two people who were found dead in a shed in Clinton Township.

Officials found new video Tuesday while going door-to-door in the neighborhood to search for clues.

Danielle Marzejka, 18, and Seren Chad, 19, were found in black bags inside the shed behind a mobile home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway.

Robert Marzejka, Danielle Marzejka's brother, is considered a person of interest in the case, police said.

Heather Stahl said she is remembering Danielle Marzejka with pictures and a song.

“Hard to believe she’s not here,” Stahl said. "I think everybody is in shock right now."

Stahl said her daughter and Danielle Marzejka were best friends. She said she also developed a bond with Danielle Marzejka after her mother died.

“I just kind of took her under my wing," Stahl said. "I was there for her a lot, drove her back and forth to school, gave her a lot of talks."

Police said Danielle Marzejka and Chad were last seen Thursday night. Danielle Marzejka's father filed a missing persons report Saturday morning. Late Sunday night, their bodies were found in two black plastic bags in a shed in Clinton Township.

Now, Danielle Marzejka’s brother is a person of interest in the case. He was driving a white 1999 Ford E-250 van with license plate DGM7658 and blue duct tape around the driver’s-side rear window.

“I know he was a little lost,” Stahl said.

On Tuesday, police officers walked door to door looking for tips.

“Danielle was funny," Stahl said. "She was a free spirit. She dressed like a hippie."

There is a GoFundMe page for Danielle’s family and a $5,500 reward for information to help solve the case.

