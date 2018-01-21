Suspected butane honey oil lab leads to home explosion in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Orion Township home with what appeared to be a butane honey oil lab in the basement exploded Saturday.

The Orion Township Fire Department received a call at 3:21 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Gregory Road about a house explosion.

The caller said her boyfriend used a stove in the kitchen to light a cigarette when the house exploded. The windows of the home's lower level were blown out by the explosion, authorities said.

Five people who were inside the home were able to escape. The caller's boyfriend received burns to his face and lower arms. He was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment.

An investigation by an Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigator discovered the suspected lab and a large amount of marijuana shake, which is used to make cannabis oil.

The explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.