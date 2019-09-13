Suspected driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

Scene where man was killed in hit-and-run on Sept. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said they have arrested the driver they believe struck and killed a man on Gratiot Avenue on Detroit's east side Wednesday afternoon.

Aubrey Blakely, a retired auto worker, was standing on the side of the road when he was killed by a driver who swerved into him. Police believe that driver may have been distracted by their phone.

Police said they tracked the suspect to Oxford, where he was arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man standing on Detroit street corner struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

Video shows Blakely standing on the side of the road and getting hit and killed by a driver who swerved into him and kept going near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Linnhurst Street.

Blakely was working to promote business for an oil change business with friends.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.