Suspected drunken driver charged with killing pedestrian in Detroit crash

DETROIT - A suspected drunken driver has been charged with killing a woman who was walking near a road in Detroit, police said.

Amer Wright, 39, is accused of striking the woman around 10:25 p.m. Saturday on westbound Eight Mile Road at Dequindre Street, according to authorities.

Wright was driving a GMC Yukon west on Eight Mile Road when he struck Tinequa Turner, 25, officials said. He was arrested at the scene, police said.

Wright is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death and operating while intoxicated.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He will not be allowed to drink or drive if he posts bail, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 30.

