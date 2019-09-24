Suspected intruder found dead after Rochester Hills home invasion

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a home invasion and assault in which the suspected intruder was found dead in the home.

Sources said the home invasion and assault happened early Monday morning in the area of Walton Boulevard and Livernois Road.

The intruder assaulted the resident and appeared to have cut himself inside the home, which is believed to have led to his death.

The Sheriff's Department is expected to release more information later Tuesday.

