Suspected Oakland County serial robber arrested after breaking into pub with sledgehammer

Jermaine Wright accused of breaking into Redcoat Tavern in West Bloomfield

By Derick Hutchinson

Jermaine Lanier Wright (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Police in Oakland County arrested a suspected serial robber after he broke into a West Bloomfield pub with a sledgehammer, according to officials.

Jermaine Lanier Wright, 46, is accused of using a sledgehammer to smash a glass door at the Redcoat Tavern at 6745 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. Police said Wright also used a sledgehammer to get through the interior entry door.

Wright was arrested by a task force comprised of detectives from West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Novi and Southfield.

Detectives found $1,753.05 in cash, breaking and entering tools and a black mask in Wright's vehicle, police said.

He is a suspect in several business breaking and entering cases and ATM thefts throughout Oakland County, police said.

Wright was arraigned on one count of breaking and entering, a 10-year felony. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Officials are continuing to investigate Wright.

