Suspected Oakland County serial robber arrested after breaking into pub with sledgehammer

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Police in Oakland County arrested a suspected serial robber after he broke into a West Bloomfield pub with a sledgehammer, according to officials.

Jermaine Lanier Wright, 46, is accused of using a sledgehammer to smash a glass door at the Redcoat Tavern at 6745 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. Police said Wright also used a sledgehammer to get through the interior entry door.

Wright was arrested by a task force comprised of detectives from West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Novi and Southfield.

Detectives found $1,753.05 in cash, breaking and entering tools and a black mask in Wright's vehicle, police said.

He is a suspect in several business breaking and entering cases and ATM thefts throughout Oakland County, police said.

Wright was arraigned on one count of breaking and entering, a 10-year felony. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Officials are continuing to investigate Wright.

