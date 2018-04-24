Suspicious man tries to get into Kenwood Elementary School in Clawson, teacher says

A teacher said she saw a man walk past her window at the southwest corner of the school and try to get inside. (WDIV)

CLAWSON, Mich. - Police said a teacher reported a suspicious man trying to get into Kenwood Elementary School on Monday in Clawson.

Clawson officers were called to the school at 1:17 p.m. Monday after a teacher said she saw a man walk past her window at the southwest corner of the school and try to get inside.

She said the man pulled on one of the west doors before trying to open the south doors, but he couldn't get inside. When the teacher told the man through the glass that he had to get in through the front door, he walked away.

The teacher said she got concerned when she was told the man never went to the front door.

The man is described as white, in his 40s and weighing about 180 pounds. He had shoulder-length, brown hair that was parted in the middle and a scraggly beard. He was wearing a greenish-blue, long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Officers searched the area but couldn't find the man. They stayed near the school during dismissal, but the man wasn't seen, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.