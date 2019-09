SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Fire crews were called when an SUV went up in flames Monday right in the owner's driveway in Shelby Township.

It happened at a home near 26 Mile and Mound roads in the Whispering Hills subdivision. Sources say the fire may have been caused by a child lighting something on fire inside the SUV.

No injuries were reported.

