Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday as part of promotion

DETROIT - Friday night, the Astros got a 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

The series now is 2-1 in favor of the Nationals. Game four is Saturday night in Washington, D.C. But the real winner is us. Here's why.

If you didn't catch game one of the series Tuesday, you might have missed out on the fact that all of America won a free taco!

This comes as a result of Taco Bell's "steal a base, steal a taco" promotion. National's shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base during the first inning of game one of the World Series.

So you can grab a free taco at any Taco Bell from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.