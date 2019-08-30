Take on Hate rally at University of Michigan-Dearborn hopes to inspire more civil debates

DEARBORN, Mich. - A rally aimed at inspiring more civil debates was hosted Thursday at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

"I think more of us have to make the point of trying to work across the aisle and find that common ground because, quite frankly, I think people are tired of partisan bickering and not getting things done," Rep. Debbie Dingell said.

Dingell helped organize the event that had a focus on agreeing to disagree. She said she believes government officials need to hear each other out.

