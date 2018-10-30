Tamara Greene murder: Anonymous donor adds $100,000 to reward for information

DETROIT - One of Detroit's most notorious murder cases is being thrown back into headlines thanks to an anonymous $100,000 donation for information leading to an arrest.

Tamara Greene, an exotic dancer who went by the name "Strawberry," was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2003. Family said the 27-year-old single mother of three was pulling her car up to a curb at Roselawn and West Outer Drive in northwest Detroit to drop off her boyfriend when an unidentified man in a white Chevrolet Blazer pulled around the corner and opened fire on the car.

It was rumored that Greene danced at a never-proven party at the Detroit mayor's Manoogian Mansion that was thrown by then-mayor Kwame Kilpatrick in 2002. Her family filed a lawsuit in 2005 on claims Kilpatrick and other high-ranking city officials thwarted the investigation into her death.

The suit, filed on behalf of Greene's children, claimed Kilpatrick and the city denied Greene's family its civil rights by squashing the investigation into her death at every turn. However, Judge Gerald Cohen dismissed the suit against Kilpatrick and the city of Detroit in 2011. He said Greene's family's case lacked evidence to go before a jury.

Greene's murder, meanwhile, remains unsolved.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Tuesday that an anonymous donor has added $100,000 to a $2,500 reward being offered to anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at Crime Stopper's office in Southfield.

Greene's son seeks justice

Greene's son spoke with Local 4 in 2014. He said he wanted police to take a fresh look at the case now that Kilpatrick is in prison and a new police chief is in charge.

"This was about a mother, you know, not the fact that she was a 'stripper.' This was never about that. This was about a person," said Greene's son, Jonathan Bond. "If they can solve this murder, they can solve anything."

